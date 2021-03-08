57 minutes ago

Former Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has refused to return his Toyota Fortuner vehicle that was handed him when he was made coach of the club since his dismissal in December 2020.

In a letter cited by this portal dated 4th March 2021, Kotoko is demanding an amount of $22,800( that is $300 per day) since 19th Dec,2020 - 5th March,2021 as cost incurred for what they term as “loss of use”.

But the coach has reminded the club in a letter signed by him and dated 6th March 2021 cited by this portal that the return of the car should coincide with the payment of his severance package per a clause in his contract with Kotoko.

The former Kotoko player and coach is demanding $60,000 and arrears from GHC30,000 signing on fees.

He is also demanding among other things some outstanding bonuses owed him by the club.

The club in a letter addressed to their former coach indicated that they will pay him GHC80,500 as severance package for terminating his contract in December 2020.