3 hours ago

Coach Samuel Nii Noi of Accra Hearts of has names his men to face Liberty, making 4 changes to the team that won in his first game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

The Club’s U15 coach has handed Emmanuel Nettey his first start since the Kosta Papic debacle that left many of the club’s technical staff leaving their post

In Defence, James Sewornu will be making his first Premier league debut having been selected alongside Nuru Sulley.

Captain of the side, Fatawu Mohammed returns to the starting lineup alongside Raddy Ovouka as full backs for the team.

William Dankyi and Frederick Ansah Botchway return to Dansoman to play their fomer side in midfield for the phobians

The Coach maintained his 3 man attacking line with Kwadwo Obeng Jr, Victor Aidoo and Patrick Razak at the top.

The full Starting Line up

Richard Attah

Fatawu Mohammed

Raddy Ovouka

Nuru Sulley

James Sewornu

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Emmanuel Nettey

William Dankyi

Patrick Razak

Victor Aidoo

Kwadwo Obeng Jr