3 hours ago

Acting head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom said he was satisfied with the win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday and believes it could serve as the turning point the club needs going forward this season.

Goals by Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi in either half secured a first win for the Phobians in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign as they won 2 – 1 over Dwarfs.

And Coach Odoom said he was satisfied with the performance of his charges after their opening two defeats of the campaign and hopes the win over Dwarfs will spur them on to greater heights this season.

“We controlled the game for large periods against Dwarfs and, this is testament to what we have been doing at the training ground and, I am positive about our chances for the future”, he said at his post-match press conference.

He added: “I look forward to the future with high hopes and, we will build on this performance in our upcoming games.”

The Phobians will play WAFA on Wednesday at Sogakope in their next game before returning to the capital to take on Liberty Professionals in an Accra derby at Dansoman.

Coach Odoom will hope his charges will carry on from where they left off last Sunday against Dwarfs in these upcoming games ahead of the Ghana Premier League Matchday Six encounter against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra.