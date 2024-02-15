Charlton Athletic's Freda Ayisi headlines the Black Queens squad for the third round Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

Ghana will host Zambia, in the 1st leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, before returning to Ndola for the return leg on Wedneday, February 28, 2024.

Goalkeeper Victoria Antwi Adjei returns to the squad in the absence of injured goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Findiib.

Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Kerrie McCarthy of Kumasi Sports Academy and Fidaus Yakubu of Hasaacas Ladies have also been called up for the two games.

AS FAR Rabat’s Maafia Nyame has also been handed her first call up.

Camping begins in Accra on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Here is the list of 23 player who made the squad for the Zambia clash: