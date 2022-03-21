1 hour ago

Interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo on Monday held his first training session since been handed the Black Stars job in February this year.

The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach trained the Black Stars players ahead of the crunch first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Under the watchful eyes and help from his two assistant coaches George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani, Otto Addo held training whiles Chris Hughton the technical adviser watched on.

Otto Addo was appointed as the interim coach of the Black Stars in February after his former boss Milovan Rajevac was sacked after a failed experiment at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon where Ghana exited at the group stage.

The players present included Arsenal star Thomas Partey, young winger Fatawu Issahaku, who is now based in Portugal, Edmund Addo, goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, right-back Andy Yiadom, and Belgium-based goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.

Players who jetted into town on Monday evening were excluded from the training session whiles others are expected to troop in the coming days.

Ghana expects to get a full house by Tuesday before they jet off to Kumasi to wrap up preparation for the match.

They will hold three training sessions in Kumasi on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the game comes off on Friday 25th March, 2022.