Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has leaped to the defense of left-back Baba Rahman who gave the ball away for Portugal's second goal.

The left-back lost possession which resulted in Joao Felix's goal moments after Andre Ayew had equalized for Ghana.

Ghana lost 3-2 to the Selecao in a close game that was fraught with some contentious decisions from the American official.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scores from the penalty spot before Ghana equalized through Andre Ayew but goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao gave Portugal the win before Osman Bukari scored a late consolation for Ghana.

The Black Stars will on Monday face Korea in their second game where they must avoid defeat to have the chance to progress to the next stage.

Speaking during the post-match conference Otto Addo slammed the press for their penchant for negative news claiming Baba Rahman defended well and even provided an assist before the incident.

"So, what I don’t like sometimes about press people is that surely you live for negative press. But before, he defended so well.

And if you mention this, you have to also point out that before the incident, he defended so well. He had some good passes upfront, really, really good."

"It’s difficult. I don’t know if you have played football when you run backwards.

The problem was his position. So, if he would have been a little bit faster by taking up inner position that nobody can play in between the lines, they could have only played him in the feet."

"But he was a little bit too wide, coming inside, he was unlucky and the ball went through his legs, really, really unlucky. But its really, really difficult to stop the ball whiles you are running sideways."

The defeat leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before tackling Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.