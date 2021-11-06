11 hours ago

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has invited 2o players who are camping ahead of the club's match day two clash against Bechem United on Sunday.

After a fine come from behind win against Dreams FC on Sunday, the porcupine warriors will be hoping to add the Ahafo based side to their scalp.

Bechem United on the other hand hammered Medeama SC 4-0 in their opening game at their Bechem Park.

Cameroonian striker George Mfegue Omgba has been included the squad with no place for Evans Adomako, Andy Kumi and Emmanuel Keyekeh .

Kotoko will take on Bechem United on Sunday at 3pm.

Below is the squad list: