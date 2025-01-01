1 year ago

Following Berekum Chelsea's 3-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, head coach Samuel Boadu expressed disappointment over his team's inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, attributing the loss to missed chances.

In a post-match interview, Coach Boadu lamented his team's failure to convert scoring opportunities into goals, highlighting it as the primary reason for their defeat.

"The performance of my team was not good at all because this is the first time we are playing this match, but it’s part of the game, and we have to correct the mistakes that we did during the game," Coach Samuel Boadu remarked.

Reflecting on the match, Boadu emphasized, "We got opportunities to score in the first half but we squandered all of the chances.

That’s football, when you get the opportunity and you misuse it, definitely when it turns, the opponent will punish you, and that’s what happened."

Despite the setback, Coach Boadu assured that he would diligently work with his players to bounce back in their upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture.

This determination underscores his commitment to addressing the shortcomings observed in their performance against Hearts of Oak and guiding Berekum Chelsea back to winning ways.