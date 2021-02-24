2 hours ago

Coach Samuel Boadu has been linked with Hearts Of Oak job following his sudden resignation from Medeama SC on Wednesday.

It comes just hours after Boadu led Medeama to defeat Techiman Eleven Wonders by 2-0 in their Match Day 16 encounter.

Reports suggest he is just a step away from joining the Phobians, who are without a substantive coach.

No official information has been made by either Hearts of Oak nor Boadu.

But ghanaguardian understands the two parties to have had a fruitful discussion for Boadu to fill the technical gap created by the exit of Kosta Papic.

Boadu, before the appointment of Kosta Papic was the choice of the Phobians but insiders claim Medeama SC were not ready to let go of the young gaffer.

Hearts of Oak are believed to have made a formal request for Boadu from Medeama SC last season but the Tarkwa-based club declined the request insisting the young man was a project for the club.

He will take over from Samuel Nii Noi, who is currently the stop-gap coach of the side following the departure of Kosta Papic.

Nii Noi has since recorded a 100% winning start since assuming position; beating Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals respectively.

If appointed, Boadu will be confronted with transforming the club and winning back the love of the fans who have gone berserk following the departure of Kosta Papic.

He is likely to commence work before the start of the second round of the season which sparks in the middle of next month.

Boadu is credited with the recent transformation of Medeama SC and has unique admiration of young talents.

He’s the head coach of the Ghana U15 side that was started about two years ago and is credited with laying the foundation of the recent U17 side, the Black Starlets.

He has led Medeama to the second position of the league with 26 points after 16 matches.