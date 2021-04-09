Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu will be hoping to keep intact his 100% record of winning his first two games when his side play against AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium this weekend.
The former Medeama trainer has named a 20 man squad that will face AshantiGold in their match day 19 clash.
Injured pair Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi despite their recovery are not part of the 20 man squad as the match has come too soon for them.
Other key absentees include Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has been left out of the squad due to an injury while Eric Dizan, Abednego Tetteh and Dominic Eshun did not make the travelling squad.
Below is the Hearts of Oak 20-man squad for AshantiGold SC game:
GOALKEEPERS:
Benjamin Mensah
Benjamin N. Yeboah
DEFENDERS:
Mohammed Alhassan
Robert Addo
Fatau Mohammed
Caleb Amankwah
Raddy Ovouka
William Denkyi
Nuru Sulley
Larry Sumaila
MIDFIELDERS:
Salifu Ibrahim
Michelle Sarpong
Benjamin Afutu Kotey
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Abdul Manaf Gumah
Emmanuel Nettey
ATTACKERS
Patrick Razak
Victor Aidoo
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Isaac Mensah
