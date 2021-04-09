45 minutes ago

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu will be hoping to keep intact his 100% record of winning his first two games when his side play against AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium this weekend.

The former Medeama trainer has named a 20 man squad that will face AshantiGold in their match day 19 clash.

Injured pair Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi despite their recovery are not part of the 20 man squad as the match has come too soon for them.

Other key absentees include Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has been left out of the squad due to an injury while Eric Dizan, Abednego Tetteh and Dominic Eshun did not make the travelling squad.

Below is the Hearts of Oak 20-man squad for AshantiGold SC game:

GOALKEEPERS:

Benjamin Mensah

Benjamin N. Yeboah

DEFENDERS:

Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo

Fatau Mohammed

Caleb Amankwah

Raddy Ovouka

William Denkyi

Nuru Sulley

Larry Sumaila

MIDFIELDERS:

Salifu Ibrahim

Michelle Sarpong

Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Abdul Manaf Gumah

Emmanuel Nettey

ATTACKERS

Patrick Razak

Victor Aidoo

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Isaac Mensah