Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu has named has named his starting Eleven in first 2021/22 Premier League clash against Legon Cities on Sunday afternoon.

The Phobians begin their title defence against the Royals at home, with Boadu making just one change to the team that lost 6-0 against WAC in their Champions League preliminary rounds last week.

Youngster Salim Adam gets his first start for the Phobians as he replaces Caleb Amankwah in holding midfield role.

Below is the squad