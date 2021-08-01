1 hour ago

Medeama Coach Yaw Preko has named his starting line up for Sunday's FA Cup Semi-Final clash with Accra Hearts of Oak.

A solid midfield trio of Richard Boadu, Eric Kwakwa and Joseph Tetteh Zutah have been named in the Cape Coast clash for the Final ticket.

The Mauve and Yellow outfit will play the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Champions at the Cape Coast stadium at the 6:00 pm today. Having failed to impress in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign, the ‘Never Give Up’ lads will be hoping to book their place in the grand finale and probably clinch the title to appease their fans.

Ahead of the clash, Coach Yaw Preko has unveiled his starting line up with Vincent Atingah, Samuel Appiah, Fatawu Sulemana and Ali Outtara at the backline.

In the midfield, Captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah leads Eric Kwakwa and Richard Boadu.

Below are the squad…

Frank Boateng

Samuel Appiah

Fatawu Sulemana

Vincent Atingah

Ali Outtara

Richard Boadu

Benjamin Arthur

Eric Kwakwa

Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Amed Simba Toure

Kwadwo Asamoah