1 hour ago

The underlisted Black Starlets are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, February 26, 2023 for training and screening.

These players complete the screening exercise that started two weeks ago with about 150 players being screened and observed by Abdul Karim Zito's Technical team as part of the process to put together formidable Black Starlets to compete in the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations and other international tournaments.

The players are to report at 5pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023.