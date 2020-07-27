29 minutes ago

Coaches and Captains of the Black Maidens (Female U-17) and Black Princesses (Female U-20) have reacted to the ease of restrictions on their activities by Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 announced that the two national teams can resume camping to prepare for their respective assignments.

The Black Maidens have a FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria while the Princesses prepare to take on Guinea-Bissau in a 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier in September.

The GFA Communications team has been speaking exclusively to the two Head Coaches and Captains for their reaction to the news:

Yusif Basigi – Head Coach, Black Princesses

I am elated that finally the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has eased the restrictions for us to begin camping. During the lockdown, I engaged the players individually to monitor their training via video recordings just to make sure their endurance level is not compromised. Now that we are to resume camping, I believe at least those exercises will help boost the teamwork quickly.

Justice Ama Tweneboah - Captain, Black Princesses

On behalf of my teammates, I want to use this opportunity to thank the President for the opportunity given us to start training. Since the beginning of the break, we have been engaging in individual training but we all know it is not as effective as team training. This opportunity will help us get back in shape for the task ahead. We as players are happy about the news. Thank you Mr. President.

Baba Nuhu – Head Coach, Black Maidens

I am so happy and glad that the President has given us the greenlight to start camping towards our last hurdle. I gave out several exercises during the restriction period to all the players who were in camp before the break. My technical team and I did this in bid to keep them active. I am glad that now we can group together as a team to fine-tune our preparations.

Basira Alhassan - Captain, Black Maidens

On behalf of my teammates, we are very happy and excited that after FIFA and CAF had given the go-ahead to resume the qualifiers, today the President has also given us the greenlight to begin camping. The entire team is very happy about our coming back to the field. I believe together we will be able to put the team in a very good shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.