The claims by Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, a United States-based Ghanaian journalist, that he break Dr. Kwaku Oteng's investments within two weeks, has angered broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.

Following his 'beef' with Nana Yaa Brefo, Taylor threatened in one of his broadcasts that he will collapse Adonko Bitters, a popular alcoholic beverage produced by Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

The decision, according to Kevin, is intended to teach the well-known businessman a lesson for employing "a fool" like Nana Yaa Brefo to work at his media organization, Angel TV.

"I will show Kweku Oteng what social media can do. I want you people to come on social media and challenge me that I can’t bring Adonko down and let’s see. I am giving Kweku Oteng two weeks and I will hit his eyeballs. Just two weeks. Adonko is what I want. I don’t want Angel and his other companies. Adonko is Kweku Oteng’s heart and that is what I want. I want to tear his heart off. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move," he threatened.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Okatakyie Afrifa has fired back at Kevin Taylor, saying he does not have what it takes to run down any investment made in this country.

In a Facebook live video, the former Radio XYZ host labeled Kevin Taylor as a "cocaine sniffer" who "makes empty noise after getting hyper."

"Your dad got someone to call and tell me not to bother myself over you because you sniff cocaine. You can ask Kevin Taylor what killed his brother, Pound Sterling. He shared a cocaine habit with him, which explains why he frequently goes berserk on his show.

"For the record, I'm stating that he was using narcotics with his brother, all the noise he makes everytime he is on his show is a result of drug use," Okatakyie alleged on his 'For The Records' show, monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaa Brefo has declared that she will not continue her fight with Kevin Taylor. She explained that several prominent people, including her loved ones, have advised her to hold her fire.