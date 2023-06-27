6 hours ago

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) has called on its members to comply with all tax, statutory payments and obligations as good corporate citizens.

The Chamber in a statement, reminded all cement manufacturers/producers that the laws of Ghana require compliance with tax and statutory payments and obligations by all registered businesses in Ghana as such the Chamber will not condone or connive with such malpractice and will not support any member or non-member found culpable.

Signed by the Chief Executive Officer, COCMAG, Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, the association in the statement said, the objective of COCMAG is not only to advocate through its members the production of cement in adequate quantity and quality but also to ensure fair trade practices which include ensuring that members oblige with all forms of tax as a registered business entity.

He said this caution has even become more imperative considering the new era where the lack of regulation/monitoring in the cement industry has seen new entrants springing up each day in the country.

“The Chamber has not been constituted to condone or connive with such malpractices of avoiding tax. Non-compliance constitutes criminality and unfair trade practice and culprits will be liable to prosecution by the relevant authorities”.

Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah, therefore, urged all cement distributors to demand the appropriate tax receipts whenever purchase transactions are effected as good citizens.

COCMAG, he assured will collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and all other relevant authorities to enforce strict compliance.

Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COCMAG)

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers of Ghana is currently the umbrella industry association which was set up in 2015 by members of the Cement Manufacturers in Ghana.

The Chamber was legally constituted since the year 2018. Key among its mandate includes: ensuring fair trade practices in terms of quality production, industry practices and its attendant adverse effects.

Source: citifmonline