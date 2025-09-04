7 hours ago

Cocoa farmers have been urged to prioritize savings during the peak harvest season to safeguard their livelihoods and reduce overdependence on loans during lean periods.

Industry experts caution that the increasing reliance on credit in the off-season often plunges farmers into heavy debt, undermining the financial stability of households.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop for women in the cocoa value chain at Nkrankwanta, District Cocoa Officer Johnson Asumah advised farmers to avoid reckless spending and adopt prudent financial management.

He noted that cultivating a savings culture is crucial to breaking the recurring cycle of debt.

The workshop attracted more than 300 women and introduced participants to alternative livelihood ventures, including organic pesticide production, fish farming, snail rearing, and soap making.

Community Extension Agent Mercy Bempomaa Oduro-Gyan highlighted the importance of diversifying income sources, stressing that it would help women maintain consistent support for their families throughout the year.

She encouraged participants to put the training into practice to improve their long-term economic well-being.