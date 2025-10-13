2 hours ago

Ghana’s cocoa production is expected to remain robust throughout the rest of 2025, according to the Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

The outlook follows the successful opening of the 2025/2026 cocoa season in August 2025, supported by favourable weather conditions and improved yields, despite a projected short-term decline in global cocoa prices due to slowing demand.

Cocoa exports — comprising both beans and processed products — recorded a sharp surge, rising by 170.2% in value to US$2.47 billion in August 2025, compared to US$915.8 million in the same period last year.

The Bank attributed the strong performance to favourable climatic conditions that boosted output, alongside elevated international prices earlier in the year.

However, cocoa prices on the global market eased to US$8,074.29 per tonne in August 2025, down from US$10,869.14 per tonne in December 2024, reflecting improved production prospects in key growing regions.

Despite the recent price moderation, the Bank maintained that Ghana’s cocoa sector remains on a strong footing, positioning it to contribute significantly to export earnings and economic growth in the months ahead.