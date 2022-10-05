Cocoa price goes up by 21%; now GH¢800 per bag

Government has pegged the producer price for cocoa at GH¢800 per bag of 64kg.

The new price takes effect from Friday, October 14, 2022, for the 2022-2023 crop season.

This depicts a 21 percent increase from GH¢10,560 per tonne to GH¢12,800 per tonne.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

“The 21% rise in the producer price of cocoa is a testament to Government’s resolve to ensure farmers earn a decent income and make cocoa farming lucrative. Government will continue to implement initiatives to build a robust, resilient and sustainable cocoa industry where cocoa farmers and their communities will thrive”, the Minister said.

Source: citifmonline