15 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Ransford Abbey, has assured cocoa farmers that they are receiving a fair and competitive price for their produce under the current pricing framework.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Dr. Abbey explained that the current farmgate price of GH¢3,228 per bag reflects favorable exchange rate conditions, particularly the strong performance of the Ghana cedi, which has positively impacted local pricing.

Addressing concerns that farmers may have been shortchanged, Dr. Abbey dismissed such claims, noting that the pricing structure remains consistent with both government promises and prevailing global market dynamics.

“The previous NDC administration pledged to allocate 70% of the Free on Board (FOB) price to cocoa farmers. Today, the farmer’s share has increased significantly—from $3,100 to $5,040. Although international cocoa prices have dropped below $8,000 per tonne, the strength of the cedi has helped maintain a fair price locally.” he stated.

He underscored the importance of the exchange rate in determining the farmgate price and reaffirmed COCOBOD’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of cocoa farmers.

“We have not shortchanged our farmers. The current price of GH¢3,228 is a direct result of the strong cedi, and we remain committed to ensuring that farmers benefit fairly from their hard work.” Dr. Abbey stressed.