The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has inaugurated management committees for four of its major divisions and subsidiaries as part of efforts to enhance governance, improve institutional efficiency, and promote accountability across the organisation.

The newly constituted committees will oversee the Seed Production Division (SPD), Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), and the Cocoa Clinic.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr. Randy Abbey, highlighted the vital roles these divisions play in advancing the Board’s mandate and ensuring the sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector. He noted that the formation of the committees is in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which aims to strengthen public institutions through efficiency and innovation.

“No matter how challenging the task is, we have a responsibility to bring our best together and pool the necessary resources to turn things around,” Dr. Abbey stated.

He urged committee members to adopt creative and pragmatic approaches to address the sector’s challenges, emphasizing the need to leverage internally generated funds rather than depend solely on external financial support.

“There are many things we can change about this organisation that do not require external funding. If we look deeply enough, we will find that the bottlenecks themselves present opportunities for solutions,” he added.

The chairpersons of the four committees expressed appreciation to COCOBOD management for the trust placed in them and pledged to work diligently toward achieving the organisation’s strategic objectives.

The committees are chaired by:



Professor Gerald A. B. Yiran – Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED)



Professor Austin Dziwornu Ablo – Seed Production Division (SPD)



Professor Irene Susana Egyir – Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG)



Dr. Randy Abbey – Cocoa Clinic

COCOBOD expressed confidence that the combined expertise and leadership of the newly appointed chairpersons will help drive innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence across its divisions, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to sustainable growth within Ghana’s cocoa industry.