25 minutes ago

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has unveiled a new incentive scheme aimed at curbing the smuggling of cocoa beans across the country’s borders. Under the initiative, informants and anti-smuggling agents will receive one-third of the value of any confiscated cocoa as a reward.

In a statement, COCOBOD said the measure forms part of renewed efforts to protect Ghana’s cocoa industry from illicit trade, which continues to erode state revenue and undermine farmers’ livelihoods.

“Under this arrangement, informants and anti-smuggling agents will receive one-third of the assessed value of confiscated cocoa as their reward,” the statement read.

The regulator explained that the initiative is designed to encourage greater public participation in the national anti-smuggling campaign and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Cocoa smuggling remains a persistent challenge for Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast. Smugglers often transport beans across porous borders to sell at higher prices in neighbouring countries — a practice that deprives the nation of vital foreign exchange and limits government support for farmers.

COCOBOD stressed that border communities are critical to the success of the initiative and urged residents to report any suspicious activities through a dedicated hotline. It assured informants of confidentiality and timely payment of rewards.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the industry, COCOBOD said the new scheme reinforces its mission to protect the cocoa sector “for the benefit of farmers, the economy, and the future of Ghana’s cocoa industry.”