The Ladies Club of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has joined staff and patients of the Princess Marie Louise Hospital to celebrate the 2020 edition of the National Chocolate Day at the hospital premises in Accra.

The gesture by Cocobod ladies forms part of activities of the club and also the Board’s efforts at promoting cocoa consumption locally.

It was all joy when the ladies arrived and visited the various wards of the hospital where they interacted with staff, parents and patients admitted at the hospital.

They spent the day at the hospital distributing chocolates and served cocoa drinks to the children on admission at the hospital.

President of the Cocobod Ladies Club, Sethlina Opoku Amankwah said the gesture by the club is a way of reaching out to the vulnerable children and demonstrate the love the day brings and also boost their recovery process.

“As mothers, aunties and sisters it is important to see these children who are not feeling well and put smiles on their faces and make them feel part of this special day.

She was hopeful that the gesture will be extended to other hospitals and vulnerable children across the country.

She commended the management and staff of the hospital for their hard work and constant care for the children and making sure the hospital lives up to expectation. She also pledged the club’s continuous support to the hospital.

The medical director of the hospital Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko was grateful to the Cocobod Ladies for the gesture and urged other institutions to emulate the example of the ladies. For her, such gestures boost the children’s recovery process.

This year’s national chocolate day was themed, “my chocolate experience, my holistic wellbeing” to drive the consumption of chocolate in the country and the rest of the world. Source: myjoyonline.com