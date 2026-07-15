COCOBOD Regional Manager warns Cocoa industry faces collapse without urgent intervention

Ghana’s cocoa industry is at risk of collapse if urgent action is not taken to curb illegal mining and protect cocoa-growing lands, Samuel Asuman, Regional Manager of the Western South Cocoa Health and Extension Division of COCOBOD, has warned.

According to Mr. Asuman, more than 100,000 acres of highly productive cocoa farms have already been destroyed across major cocoa-producing regions, including Ashanti, Western and Central, largely due to illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.

He issued the warning while addressing cocoa farmers at Samshu during the presentation of the Cocoa Farmers Support Programme organised by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

Mr. Asuman said the continued destruction of cocoa farms has significantly reduced national cocoa output, resulting in lower export volumes and reduced foreign exchange earnings for the country.

He explained that the decline in production has also affected COCOBOD’s financial capacity, making it difficult for the institution to meet operational obligations and finance programmes aimed at improving farmers’ livelihoods.

He identified illegal mining as the greatest threat facing Ghana’s cocoa sector, noting that it continues to wipe out farms despite the huge investments made by COCOBOD to rehabilitate diseased cocoa plantations.

Mr. Asuman disclosed that the board recently completed a rehabilitation programme that restored several cocoa farms in the region and benefited many farmers. However, he lamented that some of the rehabilitated farms have since been destroyed by illegal mining operations.

“When you visit some districts, you will be surprised by the extent to which galamsey activities are destroying farms that COCOBOD has invested so much to restore,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Executive Director of COCOBOD’s Cocoa Health and Extension Division, Abdul-Majid Mumuni, stressed that cocoa remains one of Ghana’s most valuable economic commodities and should not be sacrificed for the short-term profits associated with illegal mining.

He urged farmers to resist attempts to lease or sell their cocoa farms for galamsey activities, insisting that the cocoa sector still has a promising future.

Mr. Mumuni further revealed that the government, together with COCOBOD, is implementing measures to safeguard cocoa-growing areas, including plans to tighten sanctions against individuals involved in illegal mining that destroys cocoa farms.

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, also appealed to cocoa farmers to protect their farms instead of exchanging them for quick financial gains.

He noted that while the money earned from illegal mining may provide temporary relief, cocoa farming offers a sustainable source of income for generations.

“The money they take will feed them for a short time, but cocoa is there forever,” the MP said.