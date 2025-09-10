5 hours ago

Some international buyers of Ghana’s cocoa have begun releasing portions of more than $4 billion to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for the 2025/2026 crop season.

According to JoyBusiness sources, the funds will not be disbursed in full but released in tranches, with a substantial amount expected before the end of the year. The phased payment structure is designed to guarantee bean supply commitments.

This arrangement is part of COCOBOD’s new financing model, introduced in 2023, which requires international buyers to deposit at least 60% of the value of their forward contracts at the start of the season.

The model replaced the syndicated loan system that Ghana had relied on for three decades. Under the new framework, portions of the buyers’ deposits are channelled through Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), which use the funds to purchase cocoa beans locally, with COCOBOD serving as the intermediary.

Economists say the inflows will significantly strengthen Ghana’s international reserves and support the local currency.

As of July, the Bank of Ghana reported reserves of $11.1 billion in its Economic and Financial Data.

In an interview with JoyBusiness, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama expressed optimism that the funds would reassure businesses and financial institutions of the central bank’s ability to intervene in the market when needed.

“This development demonstrates a favourable outlook for the cedi despite recent pressures. As regulator, we have taken the needed actions to ensure that things do not get out of hand,” he said.

Dr. Asiama further noted that Ghana’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain solid, which should enhance business confidence and sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

JoyBusiness has also learned that Ghana may receive additional inflows from development partners, which would provide further support to the country’s external reserves.