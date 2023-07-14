13 hours ago

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has extended an invitation to holders of its short-term debt securities (cocoa bills) to exchange that for longer-term debt securities.

The exchange program being undertaken by COCOBOD is also with a longer-term principal maturity date.

Participation in this invitation to exchange is however voluntary.

Notwithstanding the invitation to exchange eligible bills for the new bonds, COCOBOD, in its sole discretion, may settle the eligible bills in full or in part and the eligible holders’ subscription to receive new bonds is voluntary.

Source: citifmonline