The Management of COCONUT FOUNDATION - South Korea has announced an ongoing effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In connection with this effort and as part of these organisation’s contributions towards supporting the COVID-19 relief in Ghana, on 14th of August 2020, the organisation donated basic necessities that will help reduce the effect of the pandemic on the needy and the venerable in our society through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. Hon. Cynthia Mamley Morrison received the items on behalf of the Ministry. The donated items included 1,200 disposable facemasks, hand sanitizers and Cartons of Soya milk.

Those present for the donation exercise was Rev. Young Jun Moon; Country Director COCONUT FOUNDATION, Rev. Kim Sungjae Deputy Director of COCONUT FOUNDATION among student’s volunteers. Shortly after the donation at the Ministry, the team visited some towns and cities to donate more facemasks and cartons of Soya milk.

Items were donated at Nyakrom, Liberia Camp, Dodowa, Winneba, Koforidua, Swedru, Agona Nsaba, Camp Village, Nsawam and Sowutuom.

The Country Director of COCONUT FOUNDATION recognized the Ministry’s efforts and indicated that the organization wants to be an effective partner in this fight to protect the citizens of Ghana.

Honorable Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection; Cynthia Mamle Morrison, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the two organisations and added that the donations will go a long way to support their plans of giving a helping hand to the needy and the venerable especially during these difficult times.

This organization which is non-profit making NGO has partnered the National Youth Authority (NYA), Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Union of Ghana Students for youth development.

Frederick Tetteh

Public Relations Manager

International Youth Fellowship [email protected]