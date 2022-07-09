3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants cool heads to prevail on the labour front, following recent industrial actions by labour unions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Board of the National Labour Commission at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said there must be a fair balance between what labour is demanding and what government can provide.

“I believe the promotion of industrial peace and harmony is a function of two things that will establish a balance between the legitimate demands of labour and the capacities of the employer. Striking a fair and equitable balance between the demand and supply becomes the most effective way of promoting industrial peace in our country.”

Four teacher groups have declared a nationwide strike over the government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

This follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave the government.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

Various groups including the Union of Professional Nurse and Midwives have also joined calls by some public sector workers for the government to pay them the 20% COLA.

Source: citifmonline.com