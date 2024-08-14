2 hours ago

Students of Colleges of Education are beginning to take their destinies into their own hands as the strike by their teachers enters its 64th day, with no hope in sight for a resolution.

Scores of students have left for home, while the few remaining on campus are demanding closure to ease the burden of rent, feeding, and other costs.

The students say they have almost given up hope of their teachers returning to the classroom anytime soon.

According to them, the prolonged strike has disrupted their academic activities and strained their finances, compelling many of their peers to go home.

One student said that the decision to return home was a good one because the cost of feeding on campus was expensive.

“Feeding on campus has become too much to bear. So, we [students] would rather be on at home when they [lecturers] return then we also come back,” he said.

During JoyNews’ visit to some schools, the campuses were deserted, as about 60% of the students had returned home.

Despite calls for the schools to be shut down, the final-year students insist that if the classrooms are closed, their graduation date will be pushed further.

They have since appealed to the government to resolve the issues so they could resume academic activities.

Background

On June 14, teachers in various colleges of education laid down their tools, demanding better working conditions and remuneration packages.

This action was a response to the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

CETAG’s demands include the payment of one month’s salary to each member for additional duties performed in 2022, and the application of agreed rates of allowances payable to public universities to deserving CETAG members.