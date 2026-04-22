COMAC calls for scrapping dormant licences to reform downstream petroleum sector

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) is advocating urgent reforms to Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, including the removal of dormant licences, to address growing inefficiencies in the industry.

This follows what the Chamber describes as widespread over-licensing in 2025, which it says has led to market distortions and unhealthy competition.

According to COMAC’s Industry Report, the number of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies rose to over 229 during the year, creating an oversaturated market. The development, it noted, triggered intense price competition and unsustainable undercutting among industry players.

The situation was further worsened by the presence of about 57 non-operational firms that continue to hold active licences despite not consistently lifting petroleum products.

COMAC argues that these challenges expose weaknesses in the current licensing regime and underscore the need for immediate review.

To restore stability and efficiency, the Chamber is proposing a comprehensive overhaul of the framework, including stricter governance standards, as well as higher capital and operational requirements for both new and existing entrants.

It is also calling for an aggressive merger and consolidation strategy to restructure petroleum service providers (PSPs) that fail to meet revised criteria, with the aim of strengthening resilience and ensuring long-term sustainability in the sector.

“Review and restructure the licensing framework to raise the entry threshold … and eliminate dormant licences. Consequently, a comprehensive merger and consolidation framework should be aggressively implemented to streamline the sector,” the report stated.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Industrial oil refinery with gas flares shooting orange flames and dark smoke above a desert-like facility
African News
Global fossil fuel subsidies deepen Africa’s energy vulnerability
Man with glasses in a blue shirt sits at a conference table during a meeting, with a flag and office chairs in the background.
African News
Ato Forson sabotaging ministers? No cash syndrome hits economy
Two men stand side by side against a burgundy background; one in a blue plaid shirt, the other in a blue suit with a lapel pin.
African News
Audit Service admits major payroll report errors; retracts attribution to former Defence official
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17