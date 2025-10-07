4 hours ago

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has expressed strong concern over what it describes as alarming irregularities in petroleum sales data contained in its latest mid-year industry report.

According to the chamber, some small oil marketing companies have reported unusually high product lifting volumes, raising suspicions of data manipulation and possible abuse of the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF).

Addressing the media in Accra on October 6, 2026, COMAC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Riverson Oppong said the chamber has launched investigations into the anomalies and will not hesitate to expose and sanction companies that fail to comply with industry regulations.

“There are concerns about some of the figures projected by the chamber, and therefore, we are seeking engagement with the regulator, the NPA. We are also seeking engagement with our members involved in both LPG and oil marketing because charity begins at home,” Dr. Oppong stated.

He confirmed that two oil marketing companies — Moari Oil and Yass Petroleum — have been directed to submit their operational data for verification and further scrutiny.

The report shows that Ghana’s total petroleum consumption for the first half of 2025 reached 3.62 billion litres, representing a 17.65% increase from 3.07 billion litres recorded in the same period last year.

Regionally, the Upper East Region recorded the highest growth at 80.2%, followed by Ashanti (22.2%), Upper West (21.7%), and Eastern (21.2%). The Greater Accra Region saw the lowest growth at 6.9%, while the Volta Region recorded 3.4%.

In terms of product performance, petrol usage in the Upper East Region surged by 86.39%, diesel by 68.54%, LPG by 32.37%, and Cell Site Gasoil by a staggering 571.53%. However, kerosene consumption dropped by 50%, suggesting a shift to cleaner fuels.

COMAC’s Board Chairman, Gabby Kumi, described the findings as “deeply troubling” and said they highlight possible abuse of the UPPF, a government fund managed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to ensure uniform fuel prices nationwide.

“The data supports the assertion that the UPPF is being abused. You cannot tell me that national LPG consumption rose by just 5%, yet in the Upper West Region it jumped by 86%. This is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Kumi also alleged that some Oil Marketing Companies may be colluding with certain officials within the NPA to inflate figures for personal gain.

He reiterated COMAC’s commitment to restoring integrity and transparency in the downstream petroleum sector, stressing that “sanity in the system is non-negotiable.”