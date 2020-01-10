1 hour ago

Stand-in coach of Obuasi Ashantigold Yussif Mambo has urged fans of the club to storm the Len Clay Stadium when they take on Techiman Eleven Wonders in the match day three fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The miners have won their firts two games of the Ghana Premier League season so far after playing two newly promoted sides.

Ashgold parted ways with their Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Roacha few days to the start of the premier League with assistant Yussif Mambo being placed in charge.

The miners opened their season by teaching Great Olympics a football lesson by whipping them by three goals to nil while beating King Faisal in their second game by a lone goal.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference, coach Yussif Mambo urged supporters to help them make it three wins out of three.

"I'm urging the supporters of Ashantigold to come to the stadium in their numbers to help us win this particular match it is very important for us" he concluded.