1 hour ago

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei says that the ensuing season will be full of good tidings for supporters of Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak.

The 2021/2022 season was bittersweet for the phobians as they missed out on the Ghana Premier League title as they placed sixth with their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko winning the ultimate.

Speaking in an interview, the former Deputy Communications Minister believes that the club's fortunes will change for the better this campaign.

"We will perform more than what our fans saw last season in the CAF Confederation Cup and the local league," Sowah Odotei told Oyerepa FM.

“Hearts of Oak will surely bring joy to the fans due to adequate preparations we are having ahead of the season," he added.

Hearts however walked away with the MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United 2-1.

According to the former legislator, things will improve remarkably at the club in the coming season both domestically and on the African continent.

Hearts endured a torrid African Cup campaign as they were dumped out of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage by WAC after a 6-1 battering.

Hearts of Oak will be competing in the Confederations Cup and will face the winner between AS Douanes and AS Bamako, after they were exempted from competing in the first preliminary round.