Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation's Public Relations Manager, Naa Korkoi Essah has been adjudged the Outstanding Woman in Public Relations ( Public Sector) at the 11th Marketing World Awards 2022 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on 15th July 2022.

Organised by INSTINCT WAVE, an International Event organising company, the MWA recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals who have delivered superior products value to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, display uniqueness and innovativeness among offerings, convey clear messages to it's consumers and driving distinctiveness.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

I wish to thank the Management and staff of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation for their support through the years.

To the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Hon. Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Deputy Minister, Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng and the Chief Director, Mrs Magdalene Apenteng, I say thank you for the opportunity to work.

As a proud staff on secondment from the Information Services Department (ISD) under the Ministry of Information (MoI) I wish to say thank you to the Management and staff for the support and to the Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for pushing all PROs to do more.

The Director of Public Relations Coordinating Division, Mrs Ethel Amissah and my sector head, madam Julie, I say thank you.

It's heart warming to see that someone recognizes your hard work.

About the MWA

The MWA provides a unique premier platform for marketers, communicators and agencies to showcase their creative excellence and successful strategies in sustaining their brands and clients.

The Marketing Award's is guided by International Standards in the Judging and awards Processes, the awards are judged by an independent panel of marketing experts