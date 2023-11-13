47 minutes ago

Minister for National Security Albert Kan Dapaah is concerned commentary about military brutalities in Garu, Tempane and Bugri especially from MPs will hurt the feelings of the men in uniform and dampen their morale.

Mr. Dapaah has therefore cautioned MPs to be circumspect in their utterances.

Briefing parliament about the brutalities visited on the residents of the 3 communities which eventually led to the death of one, the minister repeated the narrative that some national Security operatives were attacked in their enclave thus the operation.

Kan Dapaah however refused to give further details arguing the case is in court.

MP for Tempane Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba on her part asked the minister to foot the bill of the injured, pay compensation to the victims and offer a public apology.

MP for Garu Albert Alalzuuga Akuka was a word away from calling Albert Kan Dapaah a liar.

According to him, the accounts from the ground are at variance with claims of the minister.

He wondered why the operation of the said national Security operatives was not known to government officials in the region.

Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka in an interview with the media argued the briefing of the minister was disappointing.