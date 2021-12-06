2 hours ago

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has suspended its indefinite strike on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The decision was reached after President Akufo-Addo requested a meeting with the aggrieved drivers.

Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Salifu Masawudu, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show,Monday.

The strike was intended to put pressure on the government over the recent hikes in fuel prices.

Commuters, especially in Accra and Tema going to their workplaces and schools, were left stranded.

Pleased with the impact of their strike, the drivers had vowed not to work until their grievances are addressed.

However, Alhaji Masawudu said an ‘order from above’ forced them to rescind their decision.