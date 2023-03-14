22 minutes ago

A security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin, is calling on Parliament to as a matter of urgency, set up a commission of inquiry to probe the military’s assault on some residents in Ashaiman.

The security analyst condemned the actions of the military when they raided Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7 in search of the killers of a military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

Mr. Kotin admonished that the actions of the military in the community be taken seriously and probed considering the worrying rise of terrorism in the Western African Sub Region.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Kotin said the recorded incidents of assaults by the military on civilians are becoming one too many and need to be amicably resolved to discourage the festering of terror activities on the borders of Ghana.

“What has happened is one too many and if we don’t begin to set examples, it will continue to keep repeating and that is why the call on Parliament to represent the people and probe this issue.

“A commission of inquiry should be set up, its work must be telecast live so that we will know who ordered what and who did what, and then sanctions be applied so that people who would conceive things of this nature will not even think about it again.”

Mr. Kotin also called on Parliament to review its policy on the grant for the establishment of garrisons across the country given the unlawful use of force by the military.

“I am calling on Parliament to as a matter of urgency, review its policy in granting Legislative Instruments for the establishment of more garrisons across the country because it is not going to help our democratic dispensation given the past the soldiers have demonstrated and continue to do. They must realize that they are bounded by the laws of the country and are not laws unto themselves.”

Source: citifmonline