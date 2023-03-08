3 hours ago

Scores of military personnel reportedly drawn from Michell Camp Tuesday dawn with heavy artillery combed the Ashaiman community and assaulted anybody in sight including women.

The development follows the murder a 22 year old military recruit in the community by unknown assailants.

Speaking to Starr News, Ranking member for the Committee on Defence and Interior, James Agalga condemned the gruesome murder of the young soldier.

The former deputy Interior Minister questioned the basis for the reaction from the military.

He disclosed his committee will investigate the matter while again questioning the silence of the military high command and the government almost 12 hours after the incident.

Meanwhile MP for the area, Ernest Norgbe accused the military high command of sanctioning such an operation.

According to him, an unauthorized operation cannot marshall the type of weapons and equipment seen in the community this dawn.

Mr. Norgbe refuted assertion the action of the military is justified based on the level of crime in the community.

According to him, Ashaiman today is not the notorious Ashaiman of yesteryears. He’s counting on parliament to help get to the bottom of the matter.