A committee has been constituted to investigate the cause of the students’ riot that happened at the Wulugu Senior High School, in the West Mamprusi in the North East Region.

The students, last Thursday, vandalized school properties in protest of poor food quality, water shortage, among others.

The situation forced the school’s governing council to shut down the institution until further notice.

In an interview with Citi News, the North East Regional Minister Yidana Zak said the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

“The students were invited, and they raised a number of issues they think have not been addressed, for which reason they chose to go on rampage. What came out after a meeting was that, the students has settled on four teachers including the headteacher who they are looking out for. So we thought that the discussions that have taken place earlier about the threats on the teachers and the general breakdown of discipline are things we need to take a strong look at.”

The students’ riots led to the destruction of some of the school’s properties.

It took the intervention of security agencies to bring tensions in the school under control.

Source: citifmonline