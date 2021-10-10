4 hours ago

Partners of the common value club alliance with the slogan 3 continents, 3 clubs, 1 vision today visited Hearts’ Pobiman academy project to inspect the progress of work and acquaint themselves with the latest development on site.

The entourage led by Hearts’ Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV included Hon. Vincent Sowah-Odotei, Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah all board members. Francis Afulani the club’s Chief Commercial Manager, Stefan Wegner and Tony Mamodaly from TSG Hoffenheim were also part of the team.

Expressing his satisfaction with the extent of work so far, the Hearts Board Chairman thanked the contractors for a brilliant work done and reiterated that when completed the academy which will be the first of its kind in the capital will also be opened to other teams both local and foreign to use as their training base.

“The facility will serve all teams that express interest to train here. The national teams can also use this facility to train. To nurture talents, we needed to do this to groom young footballers not only for Hearts of Oak but to support Ghana and football in general. The common value club alliance couldn’t have come at a better time than now because it clearly buttresses our vision to continue to achieve excellence and the project will play a pivotal role”.

The common value club alliance will focus on many areas including Technical Know-how, education, impact and sustainability.

On their part, both Stefan Wegner and Tony Mamodaly could not hide their joy upon seeing such as huge edifice being constructed by Hearts.

“This is such a huge edifice which without doubt will develop young talents to support the growth of football not only in Ghana but to the rest of the world. The common value club alliance with Hearts of Oak will bring big benefits to all parties and I must say we are greatly delighted to have associated with Hearts and hope other clubs will join so together we can grow football and support the world in many other areas”.

When completed the Pobiman academy will boast of several training pitches, hostel facility, a modern and befitting gym, swimming pool and all other that make up a modern academy.