12 minutes ago

The Commonwealth Games Federation has suspended Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed with immediate effect for violating anti-doping rules.

A sample taken from the boxer was shown to contain the banned substance Furosemide.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation Anti-Doping and Medical Commission has confirmed that the sample of Shakul Samed, a boxer from Ghana, violated anti-doping rules for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. His A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – Furosemide)," a statement issued by the Commonwealth Games Federation said.

He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed.

He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting an analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has a zero-tolerance policy on doping in sports. We seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping program that focuses equally on education, prevention, and testing,” the statement added,

Credit: Graphic Sports