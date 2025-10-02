1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the dismissal of Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, over what they describe as his mishandling of the recent dispute with MultiChoice, operators of DStv in Ghana.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 2, Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee, Charles Owiredu, accused the Minister of misleading the public by falsely claiming that he had secured a 30% reduction in DStv subscription fees.

According to Mr. Owiredu, MultiChoice later contradicted the Minister’s claim, clarifying that the price reduction was part of a standard promotional campaign, not a result of any government negotiation.

“His failure to grasp key issues during meetings and communicate the actual negotiated outcomes to Ghanaians or a deliberate fabrication of what he was never able to broker is evident."

“MultiChoice publicly challenged him for inaccurately claiming that there had been an agreed reduction in prices. They issued a press release denying this assertion," he said.

He further criticised the Minister’s conduct and competence, stating that Sam George had demonstrated “a lack of temperament and emotional intelligence” required for such a strategic role. Owiredu also accused him of sidelining regulatory bodies like the National Communications Authority (NCA) and adopting a “one-man show approach” that threatens the integrity of Ghana’s digital sector.

The Minority is also demanding accountability over fines the Minister claimed were imposed on MultiChoice during the standoff.

“The minister owes Ghanaians clarity on how much was collected, where the money is, and how it has been applied,” Mr Owiredu stated.

The group further accused the Minister of breaching the President’s code of conduct, which, they say, requires transparency and respect for the public.

As a result, the Minority is making three key demands:



That the Minister issues an unqualified apology to Ghanaians;

That he provides a detailed account of any fines collected from MultiChoice; and

That he resigns — or is dismissed by the President.

“For this display of ineptitude, incompetence, and penchant for deceit, we of the Minority demand that the minister render an unconfined apology to Ghanaians."

“We deem him unfit to continue as Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation and therefore call on him to resign, or for the President to fire him," he said.