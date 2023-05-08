4 hours ago

Commuters who use the Ayigbe Town stretch in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra have appealed to authorities to fix a bridge that poses a danger to users.

Two persons reportedly died in their attempt to use the bridge which has been left abandoned for close to 2 years.

Calculated steps are what commuters who use this deplorable bridge take on a daily basis to avert any casualty when crossing.

The bridge which sits on a big gutter and spans a busy road, is close to the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange behind the former ICGC temple at Ayigbe town in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The bridge according to residents used to serve as a shorter route to the then onion market at Agbogbloshie in Accra years before the relocation of the market to Adjen Kotoku by the government.

But residents explain that the deck on the bridge was removed by unknown persons because they believed it was not serving its intended purpose after the relocation of the market.

The railing on the sides of the bridge is the only support for commuters who use it.

The metallic beams supporting the bridge have rusted while the deck on the bridge had become a death trap.

Commuters particularly have ignored the warnings and on a daily basis use the bridge risking their safety in the process.

Aishetu Mohammed is a trader who has been selling in front of the bridge for close to 15 years, and she spoke to Citi News about the state of the bridge prior to its deterioration.

“I was here when they constructed the bridge. It was constructed by Pastor Mensah Otabil for easy access to the onion market before they were relocated to Adjen Kotoku. So when they were relocated some unknown persons removed the deck because they believed it was not serving its intended purpose. They still use it because it is a shorter route to their destinations in the main Agbogbloshie market.”

Citi News caught up with Mariama Tendemba a nursing mother with her one-and-a-half-old baby after they successfully crossed the bridge.

“I am afraid but the route we normally use is far from here. There is another route at Abossey Okai, but it is far. Motorists also use that stretch which also puts their lives in danger.”

Commuters however want authorities to come to their aid to avert any other casualties.

Source: citifmonline