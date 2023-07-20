4 hours ago

Scores of commuters from Accra to Kumasi and those from Kumasi to Accra were stranded after a cargo truck overturned at the Duampompo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway near Konongo on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Eyewitnesses told Citi News the vehicle which overturned blocked the highway and all vehicles were unable to go beyond that stretch.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service and a towing vehicle were deployed to the scene.

One of the frustrated travellers, Kofi Boateng told Citi News that: “We were heading from Accra to Kumasi. There were a lot of cars parked by the road. Our driver overtook them all. We even thought it was an armed robbery attack, only to come and see that it was a big truck that had overturned. So we are stuck here at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the truck was subsequently towed from the scene.

Source: citifmonline