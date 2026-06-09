COMOG backs Bagbin’s call for review of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, demands restoration of original provisions

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG), has thrown its support behind Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin’s call for a reconsideration of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, arguing that the legislation recently passed by Parliament does not reflect the original version developed through broad national consultations.

In a statement issued on June 4, 2026, and signed by Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman COMOG President, it expressed deep concern over recent developments surrounding the passage of the controversial bill, particularly reports that significant amendments were introduced without adequate consultation with key stakeholders who participated in drafting the original legislation.

The group, which is a member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, said it fears the revised bill may have weakened crucial provisions designed to protect the moral, religious, cultural and family values.

According to COMOG, the original Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was the outcome of extensive engagement involving religious organizations, traditional authorities, civil society groups, legal experts and concerned citizens.

The coalition recalled its own active participation in consultations with Parliament and the Speaker during the formulation and consideration of the earlier bill, which was first passed unanimously by the Eighth Parliament in February 2024.

The organization highlighted the significant role played by Speaker Alban Bagbin during the earlier legislative process, noting that his commitment to protecting the moral and family values earned him the prestigious “Saifullah” Award from the Muslim community.

The award, which translates as “The Sword of Allah,” was conferred on the Speaker in recognition of his support for the original anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and his efforts to advance what many religious groups consider the values of the Ghanaian people.

COMOG’s statement comes at a time when Speaker Bagbin has directed Parliament to revisit the bill following concerns over the procedures used during its passage on May 29, 2026.

The Speaker has questioned whether the final stages of the legislative process adequately reflected the bipartisan consensus that characterized the bill’s earlier development and whether all parliamentary procedures were properly followed before the legislation was passed.

The coalition specifically expressed concern about reports that provisions targeting individuals, organizations and institutions accused of funding, promoting, sponsoring, facilitating or advocating LGBTQ+ activities had either been amended or removed from the latest version of the bill.

According to COMOG, the removal of such provisions raises legitimate questions about the effectiveness of the legislation and its ability to achieve the objectives originally intended by its sponsors and supporters.

“Of particular concern is the reported removal of provisions intended to hold accountable individuals, organizations and institutions that fund, promote, sponsor, facilitate or advocate LGBTQI-related activities,” the statement noted.

COMOG argued that the absence of such measures could significantly weaken the law’s impact and undermine efforts to protect what it describes as the religious and cultural values.

The coalition did not spare Ghana’s two major political parties from criticism. COMOG expressed disappointment with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing each side of failing to protect the integrity of the original bill.

According to the organization, the previous administration was unable to secure presidential assent for the legislation after Parliament passed it in 2024, while the current Parliament appears to have approved amendments that have diluted important safeguards contained in the original draft.

The debate over the bill has intensified in recent weeks following Parliament’s approval of a revised version of the legislation containing several amendments.

Among the changes were exemptions protecting lawyers who offer legal services to LGBTQ+ persons, journalists and media houses reporting on LGBTQ+ issues, and medical professionals providing healthcare and counselling services.

While supporters of the amendments argue that they protect constitutional rights and professional obligations, critics maintain that the changes have substantially weakened the bill.

COMOG has therefore called on members of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, religious organizations, traditional leaders, civil society groups and opinion leaders to support Speaker Bagbin’s appeal for Parliament to revisit the legislation and restore key provisions from the original bill.

The coalition maintains that the version passed by the Eighth Parliament in 2024 more accurately reflected the values and aspirations of the Ghanaian people and provided a stronger legal framework for safeguarding family values, morality, religion and national identity.

According to COMOG, the moral, cultural and religious foundations must be protected through legislation developed through broad consultation, transparency and national consensus rather than through last-minute amendments that significantly alter the intent of the original law.

The organization concluded by reaffirming its commitment to working with stakeholders across the country to promote policies that strengthen family values, preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage and protect future generations. It also called on Almighty Allah to guide national leaders, bless Parliament and protect the Republic of Ghana as the debate over one of the country’s most contentious pieces of legislation continues.