The Ghana Football Association(GFA) have announced prize monies for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season but since the announcement many especially in the media have descended heavily on the GFA as they deem the money as too small.

During the launch of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season the GFA President, Kurt Okraku announced that the winner will walk away with GHC250,000 equivalent to $42,000.

The amount is a huge improvement on the GHC180,000 that was given to the last league champions in Ghana in 2017 Aduana Stars.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Asaase Radio, the GFA scribe says that journalist who keep comparing the prize money in Ghana to that of the South African PSL should always compare salaries of journalist in Ghana to South Africa.

He says there is economic disparity between nations and it contributes to things like prize monies of the national league.

“You look at economic parity,our prize money is bigger than the other football leagues. Ours is also lower than other football leagues. We go into this comparison spiral of comparing us with South Africa.

“Compare journalists in Ghana to South African journalists and check what they are earning as journalists in South Africa and in Ghana. We cannot go and compare everything with every country. The quest is to improve all the time…”

“Indeed, even if there is no prize money, there is a trophy at stake and there is a chance to play in Africa at stake…"he added.

The League winner will get a cash sum of GHC 250,000, 40 gold medals and also GHC10,000 worth of groceries from new league partner Melcom Shopping Center.

While the first runner up will get GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals and groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and with the second runner up getting GHC 80,000 in prize money and 40 bronze medals.

The winners of the various Division One Leagues will also get GHC50,000 in prize money.