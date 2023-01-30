1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore is urging the government as a matter of urgency, show commitment by paying compensation to innocent victims of the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident.

Today marks exactly four years of the horrific and barbaric shooting on innocent civilians during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in Accra.

Expressing his displeasure in an interview about the neglect of the innocent victims by the government Hon Ashie Moore, said the government had not treated the victims fairly, particularly after attending to victims of the Ejura incident.

He said, various attempts by the lawyers of the victims towards compensation had all fallen on deaf ears.

It would be recalled that, some masked men were caught on camera beating up innocent civilians who did not resist any arrest.

The men, fully armed, were also seen in the company of some police officers.

In the said Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the NDC withdrew from it following the shooting incident at the polls.

The Emile Short Commission of Inquiry was, among other things was mandated to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Commission took testimonies of principal witnesses in the matter including the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George; the Commander of the National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Azugu; and the then NDC Parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The Commission interviewed over 20 other witnesses and persons of interest over a three-week period.

The commission after its investigation presented its report to the President.

The Emile Short Commission, among other things, recommended that victims of the violence should be paid compensation for the harm they suffered.

A number of the recommendations were allegedly rejected by the government in its White Paper.