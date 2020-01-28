1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on government to implement the compensation aspect of the Emile Short Commission’s recommendations in order to bring relief to victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

The call followed a donation made to 26 victims of the shooting incidence by the National Welfare Committee of the party in Accra on Monday.

It said several months after the Commission, set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate the incident, presented its report to the government, victims were yet to receive any package as a compensation as recommended by the Commission and therefore urged government to implement that aspect of the recommendations to reduce the burden on victims.

“The government should take a step as soon as possible to activate that aspect of the report, because most of the things in the report were shredded and thrown away, but this particular compensation aspect government should be honest with the people of this country and work on it.

“I think the victims have not been treated fairly by the government. Some of the victims had had to go to the hospital every two days for checkup and yet there is no welfare package from the government agencies for them even though the Commission’s recommendation is that they should be compensated,” Mr Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, the party’s Chairman for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency said.

He also called on security agencies to make use of the recently passed law on Vigilantism and other related issues by arresting anybody found culpable of violating the law in order to nib the canker in the bud.

Items donated by the party included; bags of rice, cartons of milk, milo, bottled water, cooking oil, soap and an unspecified amount of cash, among others.

The National Welfare Committee was instituted by the national executive of the party late 2019 to help identify and provide support to party faithful who might have been by sidelined.

Mr Aborbi-Ayitey commended leadership of the party for such an initiative, adding that it would help reduce the burden on the victims and serve as a motivation for a better commitment from members.

Madam Dzifa Aku Attivor, the Chairperson of the Welfare Committee said the welfare of party members remained paramount to the leadership, particularly those who devoted their time and resources toward the success of the party.

She reiterated the need for government to fast track the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations to bring justice to all whose rights were infringed upon during the violence.

“I think that the call for compensation is in the right direction and those who have not been punished, especially those who have been identified to have committed various crimes are just walking freely and have not been dealt with and so I think if justice is served, the victims will be happy,” she stated.

Madam Dzifa also entreated Ghanaians to work in unionism and be guided by policies presented by the parties as a way to end political violence.

Mr Ishawu Yaro, a victim who collected the items on behalf of his colleagues expressed their appreciation to the hierarchy of the party for the kind gesture.

He also pleaded with Ghanaians to uphold the peace the country enjoyed, especially in the upcoming elections and ensure that the Ayawaso West by-election violence never recurred.