1 hour ago

Former President Kufuor has urged Ghanaians to comply strictly with government’s directives on the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it is a mark of "good citizens".

The former President said it would be unpatriotic for any citizen to go contrary to the directives, endangering their own lives.

Ghana has recorded 287 cases of the corona virus with five deaths as at April 8, 2020.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Yen Sempa on Wednesday, former President Kufuor said in Twi: “the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his government have done well. God has been kind to us. He has given us a President who is helping in the fight against the disease”.

He added, “we should be content with it. If we don’t adhere to his directives, it means we are not good citizens. He has been a good President and he should continue”.

Total lockdown

Former President Kufuor said Ghanaians should leave the management of the pandemic to the President and his team and should not dictate to them.

“If they study the spread and it’s time to go for a total lockdown of the nation, he should do it. But let pray that by two weeks, God will help us. If by two weeks he has to continue he will continue”.

The former President urged Ghanaians to pray for the President and his government to be able to fight against the pandemic.

“We should pray for him and listen to him. That is why he is a leader. He needs our prayers”.

Absorbing electricity bill

Former President Kufuor said Ghanaians should be grateful for the government for absorbing water bills in the wake of the pandemic but he was sure government would absorb that of electricity if the need be.

“The government is monitoring the spread and what will help the nation. He has done it with the water and if he thinks he has to do it, he will do it. We should be quiet and listen to him”.

Source: peacefmonline.com