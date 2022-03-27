2 hours ago

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man has jumped to the defense of gospel artiste Brother Sammy following revelations the latter made about his [Sammy] marital life.

Brother Sammy speaking on a recent episode of UTV’s United Showbiz disclosed that he may not be able to be intimate with his wife again after she accused him of being a cultist.

The gospel artist has been criticised heavily for speaking about his marital issues on national television but according to Computer Man, Brother Sammy did no wrong.

He argued that Brother Sammy by virtue of his celebrity status has limited privacy and therefore breaks no code by putting out his marital issues.

“Sammy did no wrong. Where was he supposed to say it? As celebrities we have no secret life,” he told Oman Channel.

Brother Sammy explaining his plight on United Showbiz said “My wife came to Ghana and got pregnant. However, she had an ectopic pregnancy and the doctor said we need to take the baby out to save her life.

“I discussed it with her and she agreed since that was the best for her life. I left my wife at the hospital in the care of two of the boys I live with and went home with my daughter.

“One of the guys I left my wife with told her I’m an occult and that when I left the hospital I went to sleep with another woman in our matrimonial home.

“My wife had kept all of these away from me while in Ghana and only made me know when she left. I feel betrayed and I’ve decided not to ever sleep with her again. I don’t want another ectopic pregnancy for her to say I’m going to use her for juju,” he added.

According to Computer Man, Brother Sammy’s wife failed to honour her duty as a wife by paying heed to hearsay.

The prophet noted that he had been instrumental in seeking a solution to the couple’s marital problems and along the line advised the wife of the artiste to desist from paying attention to gossip.

“We advised her that in a marriage one important thing is not to pay heed to hearsay. Because behind every successful man is a woman,” he said.

He added that “Sammy was not wrong for bringing the issue out because we had tried to resolve their issues but she failed to listen. Now that the issue is out there, she might change her mind.”

Source: GhanaWeb